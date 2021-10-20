MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Berenberg Bank

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €212.79 ($250.34).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at €185.60 ($218.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €196.41 and a 200 day moving average of €203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.44. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.