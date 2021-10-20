Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

MLLGF opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

