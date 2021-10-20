MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.23. MultiPlan shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 6,392 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.76 million.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

