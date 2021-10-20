Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.54

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.54 and last traded at $172.35, with a volume of 1519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.78.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Murphy USA by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 25.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

