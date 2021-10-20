MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $209.78 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $209.78 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00192326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00092871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,266,905,269 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

