Namecoin (NMC) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002644 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.70 million and $57,170.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,972.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.29 or 0.00978125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00264745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00250865 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00035696 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

