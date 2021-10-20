NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Shares Up 7.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 212,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRA. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

