Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at Morgan Stanley

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $208.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

