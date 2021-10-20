Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $200.02 and last traded at $200.31. Approximately 29,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 788,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

