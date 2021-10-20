National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

NBHC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 1,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. National Bank has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of National Bank worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

