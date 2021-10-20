National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Vision reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2021. The top-line strength was led by growth in Americas Best and Eyeglass World brands along with strength in the company’s legacy segment. The company witnessed comparable growth on increased customer transaction in the reported quarter. The pandemic-induced increased demand for low-cost eye exams, glasses and contact lenses contributed to making an outstanding second quarter. Despite the pandemic, based on the solid year-to-date momentum, the company has raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Over the past year, National Vision has outperformed its industry. Yet, escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. The company’s operation in a tough competitive space along with its high dependence on vendors is worrying as well.”

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

National Vision stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. National Vision has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.