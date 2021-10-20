Natixis Acquires Shares of 12,500 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 129,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.80. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

