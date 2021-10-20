Natixis Buys 2,009 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

