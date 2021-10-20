Natixis Has $770,000 Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,079 shares of company stock valued at $26,733,487. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.71. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

