Natixis Has $861,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after buying an additional 239,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

