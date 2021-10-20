Natixis Invests $999,000 in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Natixis purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 419,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,905 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,050.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

