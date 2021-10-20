Natixis Purchases New Holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NMM stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $570.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

