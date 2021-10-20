Natixis Sells 495 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.36.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.24. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

