Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $29.33 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.33 million and $754,385.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00020457 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,866,117 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

