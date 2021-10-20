Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Update

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,492.0 days.

Separately, Danske raised Neles Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXTOF opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Neles Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

