Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 98947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEPT shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

In related news, Director John Morris Moretz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,594,545.96.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.