Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $652.11.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $626.79 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.35. The company has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

