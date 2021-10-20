Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $639.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average is $539.35. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.