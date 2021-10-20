NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.64. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 13,418 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.