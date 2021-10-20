Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,967 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 48,309 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

