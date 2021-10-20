Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 6,528 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $20,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $350.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.08 and its 200 day moving average is $315.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.34 and a 1 year high of $353.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

