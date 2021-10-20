Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Brunswick worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 189.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Brunswick by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

