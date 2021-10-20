Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,551 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $218.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.45 and its 200 day moving average is $195.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

