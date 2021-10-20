Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 55,596 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,596 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $16,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

