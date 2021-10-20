New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 3,555.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

