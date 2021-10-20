Newton Coin Project Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $35,385.78 and $5.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 128.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

