NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,700 ($113.67) to GBX 8,800 ($114.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

NXT opened at GBX 8,006 ($104.60) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,957.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,977.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

