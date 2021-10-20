NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.