NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.33. 132,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

