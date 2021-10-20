NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

