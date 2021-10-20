NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NEP stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.
