Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%.

NCBS stock opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

