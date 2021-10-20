Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their sell rating on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.59. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. Research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 10.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,922,000 after purchasing an additional 93,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth $5,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

