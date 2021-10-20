Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in September

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $19.84.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
