Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in September

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPNYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

