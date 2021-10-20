Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.81.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. Noah has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Noah by 60.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

