Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $247.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $247.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

