Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $25.19

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $26.00. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 14,353 shares changing hands.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

