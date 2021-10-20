Northern Trust Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

