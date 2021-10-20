Northern Trust Corp Has $194.70 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $194,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.