Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $215,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.71.

NYSE:ALB opened at $235.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.64. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

