Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $201,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $152.81.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.