Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $189,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.78.

Paycom Software stock opened at $518.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 178.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.