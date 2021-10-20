Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NTRS stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.51. 1,641,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $125.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

