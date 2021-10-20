Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 134 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $281.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.03 and a fifty-two week high of $290.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

