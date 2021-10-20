Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,873 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newell Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after acquiring an additional 610,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

