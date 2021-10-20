Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIP. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.